GU’s Factory Theatre Presents You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Greenville University has announced its upcoming production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown on April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at The Factory Theatre in Greenville.

This timeless classic, directed by Gret Tindall, brings the beloved characters of Charles M. Schulz’s iconic Peanuts comic strip to life on stage, capturing the original source material’s charm, humor, and heart.

The cast includes community members and students from both Greenville University and Greenville High School, including:

– Silas Groves as Charlie Brown (GU Alum, Community Member)

– Ellie Schaufelberger as Lucy Van Pelt (GHS Senior Student)

– Nate Wirsing as Linus Van Pelt (GU Senior Student)

– Carrie Smolen as Sally Brown (GU Student)

– Clayten Gan as Schroeder (Community Member)

– Katie Peppler as Snoopy (GU Student)

And featuring the Peanuts Gang:

– Aidan Humason (GU Student)

– John Wilson (Community Member)

– Katie Hunter (GU Student)

– Timery Moore (Community Member)

– Nico Waugh (GHS Senior Student)

– Ella Jurgena (GHS Student)

– Gavin File (GHS Student)

Audiences can expect to be transported into the whimsical world of Charlie Brown and his friends as they embark on heartwarming adventures and misadventures. From Lucy’s psychiatrist booth to Schroeder’s piano recitals; from Snoopy’s imaginative escapades to Linus’s unwavering bond with his beloved blanket, this production promises laughter, nostalgia, and a renewed appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Performance details:

– Friday and Saturday shows: Doors open at 6:30pm, curtain at 7:00pm

– Sunday shows: Doors open at 2:30pm, show begins at 3:00pm

– Ticket prices: $12 for Adults, $10 for GU Students and anyone 18 and younger

– Venue: The Factory Theatre, 400 E Harris Ave, Greenville, IL 62246

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at this link.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown live on stage. Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, friendship, and fun!

For more information, please contact factprytheatre@greenville.edu.