Historical Society Meeting In Pocahontas April 23

You’re invited to join the Bond County Historical Society and Bond County Genealogical Society on Tuesday, April 23, at The Strand and Mercantile & Sweet Shoppe in Pocahontas at 7 PM.

Jennifer and Don Rick, who renovated the Delaurenti block buildings, to now house The Strand and the Pocahontas Mercantile & Sweet Shoppe, will share insights on Pocahontas’ potential and revitalization. The public can tour the historic buildings and enjoy dinner at Funderburk’s Gas & Diner at 6 PM.

Bring memories, photos, and memorabilia of Pocahontas, especially The National Hotel. The Strand, formerly a hardware store then theater, now showcases village memorabilia. The Mercantile offers local artisan wares, food, sodas, candies, and more.

In 2023, the Ricks acquired the National Hotel and have plans to create shops on the ground floor and a panoramic view of the town upstairs.