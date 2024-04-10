HSHS Holy Family Hospital Celebrates Auxiliary Volunteers’ Contributions

April is National Volunteer Month and HSHS Holy Family Hospital is expressing their appreciation to all the Auxiliary volunteers for all they do for the hospital, especially the generous donations the Auxiliary contribute to the hospital each year.

Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager shared her gratitude for the volunteers who support the hospital’s patients, visitors, and colleagues. “We are so thankful for all of our volunteers and their dedication to caring for our community,” she said. “Their remarkable efforts and continued support allow us to enhance technology, transform our campus and elevate care for our patients so we can continue to serve as our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

In February, the Auxiliary presented a $455,000 donation to HSHS Holy Family Hospital, the highest annual amount donated by the Auxiliary since beginning its donations to the hospital. Since 1957, the Auxiliary has raised over $8.8 million for the hospital.

The funds will help provide new equipment for various departments and clinics and also support the Thrift Shop.

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary is comprised of over 200 members. Along with planning and organizing fundraising events, the Auxiliary also runs the hospital’s gift shop and the HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop. Volunteers also serve the hospital by staffing the surgery desk.

Auxiliary President Sharon Ahern shared, “We are blessed and thankful for our dedicated volunteers. It is because of the work they do that we are able to present the hospital with our annual donations year after year,” she said. “We are also thankful to our community members who support all of the Auxiliary’s fundraisers, with a special thanks to all those who support the Thrift Shop with donations and by being loyal customers.”

Care Transformation Update

Auxiliary funds are used in part to further Holy Family Hospital’s ongoing care transformation project. Enhancements to the emergency department (ED) are near completion and expected to be formerly surveyed by all regulatory entities in the coming weeks. Patients will see upgrades to the trauma and exam rooms and additional improvements to the ED entrance/registration area.

“We are excited to be near completion of this portion of our project and look forward to delivering the same great, high-quality care our patients are used to in the upgraded ED spaces,” Sager said. Sager also noted that following this phase, inpatient rooms will be the next area of focus.