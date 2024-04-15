Illinois Extension Hosts Successful Pond Management Workshop

In March, University of Illinois Extension hosted two successful workshops, in Mt. Vernon and Carlyle, focused on pond management, drawing 32 attendees across multiple counties, including Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, and Wayne.

Led by Illinois Extension educator Chris Lueking, the workshops covered a range of topics essential for effective pond management. Attendees gained valuable insights into inspecting their ponds, understanding the various components, implementing low-level care techniques, and identifying methods for controlling aquatic plants and algae. Additionally, the workshop provided practical fishery tips and highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation in and around ponds.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response to our pond management workshops,” said Lueking. “The turnout from participants across several counties underscores the significance of pond management as a topic of interest and the importance of collaborative learning opportunities.”

The workshops not only provided attendees with valuable knowledge and skills but also facilitated networking and knowledge exchange among pond owners and enthusiasts in the region.

Illinois Extension offers a range of resources and educational opportunities for those who missed the workshop or are interested in learning more about pond management. For more information, contact Lueking at 618-242-0780 or lueking@illinois.edu.