Jr. High Selected for Space Station Talk

It happened back in 2011 and it’s going to happen again later this year.

Greenville Junior High School has been selected as one of nine schools in the nation to make contact with astronauts on the International Space Station. The selection process is through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station group or ARISS.

The last time this occurred in Unit 2 was at the Greenville Elementary School in 2011 when it was a NASA Explorer school.

Jackie Blumer, junior high science, and STEM instructor, is excited about the upcoming opportunity for students. She said while the event is held at the junior high, it’s for students in grades three through eight. She explained that several students were recently certified to be radio operators and she thought they should apply to talk to the ISS. Greenville was selected to talk to the astronauts. They have not yet been informed of the day and time the conversation will occur. 12 to 20 students will be selected to ask questions.

Click below to hear her comments:

The other eight schools in this year’s group include two in Virginia, and one in each of the states of Arizona, Mississippi, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, and Oregon.

Blumer said the school has partnered with the Okaw Valley Radio Club to assist with the technical components necessary to make contact with the space station.