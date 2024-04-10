Junior High Eighth Notes Sing AT IESA Event

It was a special experience for seven Greenville Junior High School students recently when they had the opportunity to sing before an Illinois Elementary School Association state athletic event.

Junior High Music Director Ryan Thomason applied to the IESA to have the choral group, known as the Eighth Notes, sing at a state event.

The Eighth Notes were selected to perform at the 8th grade volleyball state championship in Pana.

Greenville Junior High Principal Gary Brauns said the students’ performance was excellent. He said they sing the National Anthem at a lot of events in the area and it was suggested they sing at the state tournament.

Principal Brauns said the junior high applied in the past to have the pep band play at a state championship, and this was the first time a Greenville Junior High group has been selected.