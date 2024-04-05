Karats For K9s Dinner & Comedy Show To Benefit Humane Society

Bond County Humane Society (BCHS) will presents Karats For K9s Saturday, April 27, 2024 at The Milk House (601 S. Idler Ln., Greenville, IL). Come enjoy a Sonya White comedy show, silent auction, live auction, a catered dinner by Silver Spoon, plus door prizes of fine jewelry including a diamond ring appraised at $5,000. Doors open April 27 at 5:30pm with dinner to be served at 6pm. The fundraiser Karats For K9s is intended as a parents’ night out, so leave the kiddies at home. Plus, get your 50% off Early-Bird-Ticket discount through 10pm April 17.

Silent auction items range in value from $250 to $1000.

All proceeds go towards BCHS, a lifesaving nonprofit in Greenville promoting feline and canine care, pet adoption, education, pet population reduction, and support for humane treatment of animals.

To purchase tickets visit https://donorbox.org/events/567647, scan the QR Code on the event poster, or visit BCHS’s website.

Sonya White is a clean comedian who combines Southern charm with city-wise street smarts to create a show that won her multiple appearances on Star Search (CBS), promo spots on Last Comic Standing (NBC), featured role and national tour in Southern Fried Chicks (CMT), nomination for Best Female Performer by Campus Activities Magazine, appearance on Girls Behaving Badly (Oxygen), on Comedy Spotlight Roadtrip (Comcast), voice-work for Pick Your Shorts (Cartoon Network), and performances at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival (HBO, E!, Comedy Central).

Sonya’s clean comedy is peppered with spot-on impersonations and sound effects. Her standup comedy show and her one woman show “Airing Dirty Laundry” are based on real life experiences, interactions with friends and family, and hilarious reflections of the world at large. Sonya is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). She has been a featured comedienne for Verizon Wireless on their “Fun and Games” mobile accessories option in 60 different countries.

Bond County Humane Society (BCHS) is a primarily volunteer organization operating solely on membership dues, donations, fundraisers and grants and receives no funding from city, county, state or federal governments, or any other private organization. BCHS provides food, shelter, medical treatment and loving care until homeless dogs and cats (and the occasional goat or bird) can find their forever home. Over the 20 years since BCHS formed in 2003, more than 2,630 animals have been rescued and placed in loving, permanent, adoptive homes.

More than 3,840 companion pets and free-roaming cats have been altered through low-cost spay/neuter programs, preventing unwanted litters and reducing feral cat populations. Volunteers plus a few part time employees can log 250 hours of shelter and administration work each week; and additional volunteers for a variety of tasks are always welcome.

BCHS is an independent entity not financially affiliated with nor financially supported by Humane Society of the United States or any other humane society, organization, or entity. BCHS is a no-kill animal shelter and an IRS approved 501(c)3 charitable organization, so all donations are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines.