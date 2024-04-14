Library Special Days April 15 and 18

The Greenville Public Library has two more special days it is observing this week.

Erasers were first used in 1770 and Eraser Day is on the library’s calendar for Monday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said everyone who checks out material can choose an eraser.

The library is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 18, you can check out materials at the library and receive a popular snack, according to Keillor.

The library is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to receive the items, just check out materials.

For more information call 664-3115.