Local VFW Americanism Contest Winners At District

Once again this year, the Bond County VFW 1377 Auxiliary sponsored coloring, poster, and essay competitions for county students. They were part of the Auxiliary Americanism Contest.

Several winners at the local level advanced to the district competition.

Two girls who attend GFCC Preschool won awards in the district three-year-olds coloring page contest. Second place went to Daviney Voyles and third place to Reagan Bankston.

Ella Wise finished third in the four-year-olds coloring competition. She also attends GFCC Preschool.

In the poster competition, second grader Wiley Pearman from Mulberry Grove Elementary School was second.

Silas Hebenstreit was the district champion in the fourth grade essay competition. He is a student at Mulberry Grove Elementary School.

Silas’ essay advanced to the state competition.

The VFW 1377 Auxiliary hosted a banquet earlier this month to present awards and prizes to students.