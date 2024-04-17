Louie E. Koerkenmeier, age 57, of Beckemeyer, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born September 18, 1966 in Breese, a son of the late Charles “Charley” and Jeanette, nee Ribbing, Koerkenmeier.

Louie is survived by his wife, LaDonna Koerkenmeier, nee Stroud-Johnston, of Beckemeyer, whom he married February 20, 2020 in Beckemeyer; children, Ethan Johnston of Beckemeyer, Karisa (fiancé, Matthew Walton) Johnston of Beckemeyer, and Chelsey (Katlin) Landmann of Highland; grandchildren, Andrew Fougeron, Brooklynn Walton, Chace Johnston, Natalie Johnston, Naomi Sickler, Serenity Landmann, Nina Landmann, and was highly anticipating the birth of another grandchild; siblings, Mary Hundsdorfer of Murray, KY, Jim Koerkenmeier of Aviston, and Karen (Joe) King of Sandoval; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Darel and Donna, nee Stroud, Millenbine of Mill Shoals; brother-in-law, Jamie (Rachel) Stroud of Nashville, TN; nieces and nephews, Kristen Hundsdorfer, Brady

Koerkenmeier, Amber King, Katelyn King, and Arya Stroud; aunts, uncles, and cousins; and fur-baby, Leah.

Louie dedicated his career to the shipping department as a forklift operator at Hexacomb Corporation in Trenton. He was a member of the Catholic faith. Louie had a knack for tinkering around the house and was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting, fishing, camping, and leisurely drives around Carlyle Lake in search of deer. Known for his

compassionate nature, Louie was always ready to lend a helping hand and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to LaDonna Koerkenmeier) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.