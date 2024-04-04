Meier Legislation Calls On IDOT To Share Studies With Local Entities

State Representative Charlie Meier, of Okawville, is sponsoring legislation in Springfield which would require the Illinois Department of Transportation to share studies with local entities, thus saving Illinois taxpayers some money.

House Bill 5138 provides that upon request by a unit of local government, IDOT shall make available any study or survey completed by the Department that concerns traffic or the environmental impact on road construction projects.

Meier said, “We have towns that are being required, or businesses being required, to do traffic studies that IDOT has done in the last few months. And to repeat these studies because IDOT won’t release them to these towns when there’s a business wanting to come in. So this bill simply says that we need to share these studies with municipalities, with businesses, so they don’t have to do the same thing, delay their projects, and pay the cost. That ends up costing Illinois residents more money as we’re doing this.”

This legislation is based on complaints from local road districts that they are being required by IDOT to conduct duplicative road surveys and traffic counts in addition to the environmental survey. This often costs the local road district funds that could be used for transportation projects.

The bill was approved Tuesday in the Transportation Committee but is being held on 2nd reading while the representative continues negotiations with IDOT.