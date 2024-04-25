MG FFA Students Succeed In Competitions

Several Mulberry Grove FFA students found success in recent competitions.

Ellie Albert, Megan Mollett, Connor Hartmann, Addison Hebenstreit, and Myah Huhn competed in the Kaskaskia College State Dairy Judging competition on April 5. The team (pictured above) took second place in the state.

On April 10, the Mulberry Grove FFA team competed in the Section 19 Ag Mechanics, placing first as a team! Morgan Hebenstreit was first in electricity; Addison Hebenstreit was first in carpentry; Mackenzie Harnetiaux was second in surveying; Aiden Walker took fourth in welding; and Lucas Epperson placed fourth in AG power. We wish them luck as they advance on to compete in state.

On March 14, Aliyah Crump, Diana Bone, Mackenzie Harnetiaux, and Lily Bourgeois competed in Section 19 Poultry Judging at Nokomis Highschool. Mulberry Grove placed second as a team. Congratulations to Lily Bourgeois who placed second individual, and Diana Bone who came in seventh place.