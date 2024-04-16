NFL Player Donates $10,000 To The Simple Room

The Simple Room, Bond County’s Youth Development Center, extends profound gratitude to current Buffalo Bills Player and Greenville University Alum, Nicholas Morrow, for his transformative donation of $10,000 and his dedication to making a tangible difference in the Greenville community. This generous gift will bolster The Simple Room’s After School Program, where they serve 40 young people each weekday. The program includes vital components such as snacks, tutoring, recreation, Bible study, mentoring, and life skills development. Investments like Mr. Morrow’s enables The Simple Room to empower youth through holistic development— nurturing their spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being.

“We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this collaboration will bring to our community in the months ahead. Investing in our children today ensures a brighter future for tomorrow. Thank you, Nicholas Morrow, for your commitment to The Simple Room and the future of Bond County residents.” – Laura Stine, Executive Director

The Simple Room serves K – 12th graders to empower them to learn, lead, and love in their community. In addition to the After School Program, The Simple Room offers girls and boys Bible Studies, dedicated events for high school students, family events, and summer’s Project 24: 24 days of learning and fun which improves reading levels, teaches life skills, and helps prevent summer learning loss.

The Simple Room was founded in 1983 when Greenville College professor Jim Reinhard was teaching a Creative Evangelism class. He and his students looked at Greenville and searched for a way they could creatively share the gospel. While doing so, they noticed many young people who were unsupervised after school. So they said what if we just had a ‘simple room’ where students could come to be safe and to be loved.

After several locations in the first few years, The Simple Room settled at the corner of Fourth and Franklin in 1987. In 2019 The Simple Room moved into a brand new facility at the same location, funded by the generosity of the people of Greenville. This new building’s many highlights include double the square footage, multiple tutoring rooms, and a gymnasium. In 2021, a playground was built on The Simple Room’s green space and dedicated to the now-late Dr. Jim Reinhard.

“The Simple Room celebrated 40 years of ministry in 2023. Gifts like Mr. Morrow’s ensure our continued investment in the youth of Bond County for the next 40 and beyond.” – Lorna Gaffney, Communications Director

To learn more about The Simple Room, visit simpleroom.org.