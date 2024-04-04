No Boundary Changes In Unit 2

Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education policy requires the superintendent to review school boundary lines on an annual basis and recommend to the board any changes or revisions.

Superintendent Wes Olson gave his report at the last school board meeting. He recommended no changes.

Olson emphasized the administration continuously looks at district enrollment, which has been decreasing. He said he’s hopeful the incoming kindergarten class will be bigger. He also noted this isn’t a Bond County issue, but it’s been a problem around the nation.

Click below to hear the comments Olson made to the board:

The current district enrollment is 1,642 students, including 496 at the high school, 516 at Greenville Elementary School, 298 at Greenville Junior High, 173 at Pocahontas Center, and 159 in the Pre-K Program.

Last year, the district total was 1,649 and since the 2021-22 school year, enrollment has dropped by 67.

The district enrollment has decreased each of the last 10 years. Unit 2 had 2,033 students in 2009-10.

Looking at figures going back to the 2007-2008 year, the high school is under 500 students for the first time since then. The most at the junior high was 318 in 2009-10, GES had 619 in 2010-11, and Pocahontas had 218 students in both 2009-10 and 2015-16.

Sorento School had 179 students in 2010-11. It was closed after the 2021-22 school year and had an enrollment of 105.

The Pre-K enrollment has gone up and down over the years with the most being 175 in 2007-08.