No Snakes But Plan Commission Favors Smoke Shop Request

The Greenville Planning Commission met Monday night and conducted a public hearing on a request for a tobacco and vape facility at 1500 South Rt. 127.

This is the former site of Jumpin’ Jimmy’s.

The commission eventually approved a motion to recommend to the city council that a conditional use permit be granted, allowing for operation of the business in a commercial neighborhood zone.

Hamzah Alnwisi, the applicant, was in attendance.

The first question raised was about the exotic snakes Alnwisi wrote in his application that he planned to have. He told everyone it was not exotics snakes, as had been hand-written on the application, but exotic snacks.

The plan is to separate the inside of the building with a wall, having a small shop with tobacco products, CBD, and vaping products on one side. The other side would have a restaurant serving New York style sandwiches. Alnwisi advised the restaurant would start with no inside dining but will have take out and drive through service.

When asked when the business would open, Alnwisi said two to three months, depending how soon they can get contactors.

A motion to approve the conditional use permit to Sam Ramadon, who is with the company Banking Properties, owner of the property, was unanimously approved by the four commission members in attendance.

The city council will consider the recommendation at its May meeting.