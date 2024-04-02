Plan Commission Accepts Smoke Shop Request

Monday evening, the Greenville Planning Commission addressed a request for a conditional use permit, for a new business which would be named Greenville Smoke and Vape.

No public comments were presented since no one attended. The commission voted unanimously to approve the request. That recommendation will go to the Greenville City Council for final action.

The permit application was filed by Malek Jaradat. The tobacco and vape shop will be in the Dominos building at 1501 Route 127.

The conditional use permit is necessary to place the business in a commercial neighborhood zone.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp reported that on April 15 another public hearing will be held by the planning commission for another smoke shop. It is proposed to be in the former Jumpin’ Jimmy’s building, directly across Rt. 127, from where Greenville Smoke and Vape would be.