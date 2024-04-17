Pocahontas Woman Dies On Hawaii Trip

A Pocahontas woman died last Friday morning while she was in Honolulu, Hawaii with her husband, a cousin and the cousin’s husband.

Dianna Cricelli, age 68, was pronounced dead at a medical center. She, her family members and others were injured, when a shuttle bus at the Honolulu Cruise Ship Terminal, crashed into a group of pedestrians.

A 57-year-old man was driving the bus.

Authorities stated he was dropping customers off at the terminal and picking up others. He allegedly stepped out of the vehicle, then was alerted by someone that the bus was still moving. He quickly jumped back onto the bus, and attempted to stop the vehicle, but he apparently stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The bus crashed into two concrete barriers and the pedestrians.

KHON TV in Honolulu reported it was told by The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii that Frank and Dianna Cricelli were in Hawaii for their wedding anniversary.