Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a parent workshop on April 16, titled “Sleep: A To ZZZ.”

It will be from 8 to 9 p.m.

Parents joining the Google Meet workshop will learn the importance of sleep for children and discuss the value of establishing a bedtime routine.

The event is open to any Bond County family with preschool children, and those with children under the age of three. RSVP on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call the office at 664-5009, extension 2.