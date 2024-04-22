Ritter Joins First Vandalia Corp As New Director

The Annual Stockholders’ meeting of First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The FNB Community Bank, was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia, IL. At the Meeting, First Vandalia Corp. elected Mark Ritter to serve on the Board of Directors.

Ritter, a licensed engineer in IL, MO, IN, IA, and FL, graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1991 and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1996. After college, Ritter worked as an Electrical Engineer and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Department Head for Hurst-Rosche Engineers, from 1998 – 2011. In 2012, he and two others founded WRF Engineers, where he is currently the Principal Engineer.

Locally, Ritter is heavily involved in his community, including being a Ramsey Lions Club member, Vandalia Alumni and Friends Board Member, Fayette County Public Building Commission Board Member, and Regional Board of School Trustees Board Member. Mark, a Vandalia native, now lives in Ramsey with his wife Melissa and three children, Wes, Cecelia, and Jason.

“I grew up in Vandalia, and now reside in Ramsey. I take pride in being from a small town and am passionate about giving back to my community. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Bank’s Board of Directors,” stated Ritter.

“We are fortunate and honored to have Mark join the FNB Community Bank Board of Directors. He has had a highly impressive professional career, and his experience will certainly be an asset to the Bank,” commented Todd Shulman, Chair of the Board.

The primary role of the bank board of directors is to act as a fiduciary – providing corporate governance and protecting the interests of the stakeholders. A strong board member adds expertise and diversity to the table, either through experience or perspective, which ultimately assists in the growth of the bank.

There is a commitment to understand the needs and requirements of the bank, its shareholders, employees, customers, communities, and regulators.

In addition to Ritter’s election, Ann Schwarm and Steve Henna were re-elected to three-year board terms. They join fellow directors Todd Schulman, B. Randy Edwards, Tom McCarty, Janice Romack, Dave Lidy, Zac Stombaugh, and Adam Braun. First Vandalia Corp. finished the fiscal year with over $483 million in total assets, which represented an increase of $11 million.

The FNB Community Bank has seven facilities in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove, and Greenville, IL. Member FDIC.