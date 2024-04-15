Sinkhole Closes Route 185 Near Hillsboro

A large sinkhole, southeast of Hillsboro, has led to the indefinite closure of Illinois Rt. 185 in that area.

The sinkhole was first discovered last Thursday in a field about 40 feet from the highway. It is located about one-half mile east of Graham Correctional Center.

The sinkhole is being closely monitored by officials at Deer Run Mine, and they are working with Montgomery County and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources regarding how to proceed.

Over the weekend, it was reported the sinkhole was about 95 feet wide and around 20 feet from the highway.

The highway closure, from Hillsboro to Coffeen, is for the safety of motorists