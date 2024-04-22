Some Easy Tips To Help Be Prepared During Storm Season

With thunderstorms and high winds predicted in the forecast, Ameren Illinois recommends creating or restocking the family’s home emergency preparedness kit in preparation for the spring and summer storm season.

Plan ahead and organize items you may need in the event of a storm or emergency. Make sure all family members know where the kit is located.

Ameren Illinois recommends an emergency preparedness kit stocked with the following essential items and supplies and stored in a dry area:

Water bottles

Non-perishable food items

First-aid kit

Medicines

Sleeping bag/blanket

Flashlights/lanterns

Cash (small bills and change)

Batteries

Portable, pre-charged phone chargers

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered alarm clock

Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage

List of emergency contacts

Copies of essential documents

Pet supplies

Ameren Illinois offers other home preparedness tips should the lights go out:

Fill the gas tank in your vehicle before the storm arrives

Prepare your home generator by filling it with gas and purchasing additional gas

Charging your cellphone and other important electronic devices

Turn down the temperature on your refrigerator to keep it as cool as possible

Ensure the refrigerator and freezer are closed

Place important documents in a safe box or other waterproof storage space.

Turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices, or make sure they are protected by a surge protector