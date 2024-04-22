Some Easy Tips To Help Be Prepared During Storm Season

With thunderstorms and high winds predicted in the forecast, Ameren Illinois recommends creating or restocking the family’s home emergency preparedness kit in preparation for the spring and summer storm season.
Plan ahead and organize items you may need in the event of a storm or emergency. Make sure all family members know where the kit is located.
Ameren Illinois recommends an emergency preparedness kit stocked with the following essential items and supplies and stored in a dry area:
Water bottles
Non-perishable food items
First-aid kit
Medicines
Sleeping bag/blanket
Flashlights/lanterns
Cash (small bills and change)
Batteries
Portable, pre-charged phone chargers
Battery-powered radio
Battery-powered alarm clock
Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage
List of emergency contacts
Copies of essential documents
Pet supplies
Ameren Illinois offers other home preparedness tips should the lights go out:
Fill the gas tank in your vehicle before the storm arrives
Prepare your home generator by filling it with gas and purchasing additional gas
Charging your cellphone and other important electronic devices
Turn down the temperature on your refrigerator to keep it as cool as possible
Ensure the refrigerator and freezer are closed
Place important documents in a safe box or other waterproof storage space.
Turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices, or make sure they are protected by a surge protector