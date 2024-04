The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that intermittent lane closures on State Street between O’Fallon Road and U.S. 40 in Bond County will start, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22. The work is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.