SWEC Planning Pocahontas Outage Tuesday

About 1,100 people served by Southwestern Electric Cooperative’s Pocahontas Substation lost power last Wednesday, shortly before 1 p.m., when a transformer bushing failed. Repairs required taking the substation offline. Crews will perform additional substation maintenance next week.

Members served by Southwestern’s Pocahontas Substation will experience an outage Tuesday, April 30, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., while linemen complete the project.

“We understand that any outage is inconvenient,” said Southwestern CEO Bobby Williams. “We recently installed new underground lines to improve the substation’s reliability, and we have additional improvements slated for Pocahontas Substation in the coming months,” he said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our members’ patience.”