Troy Man Found Guilty of Murder

After a week-long jury trial in Montgomery County, Robert Tarr, age 51, of Troy, has been found guilty of the 2021 murder of Leslie J. Reeves of Troy and injuring Christopher Smith of Farmersville.

The crimes occurred on Thanksgiving Day, 2021, at Smith’s Farmersville home.

Tarr was the former boyfriend of Reeves. Smith was shot in the head but survived. He continues to receive medical treatment.

Tarr will be sentenced on July 1 in Montgomery County Circuit Court. He faces a minimum of 76 years in prison.

The defendant has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of alleged solicitation of murder for hire. It is alleged Tarr plotted to kill Smith and a sheriff’s deputy investigating the original incident.

Another trial is to be held in the solicitation case.