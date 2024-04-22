Two New Greenville Police Officers Sworn In

The City of Greenville has two new police officers on its force.

Zachary McCaslin and Brendan Miller were sworn in as full-time officers by City Clerk Jody Weiss.

Both are now in the Basic Training Academy at Southwestern lllinois College. The academy session lasts until August 9. After graduation, both officers will complete a 14-week field training program at the police department.

McCaslin was born in Greenville and grew up in Vandalia. He is a 2018 graduate of Vandalia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Miller grew up in Freeburg and graduated from Freeburg High School in 2017. Currently residing in Clinton County, he earned an EMT Certificate at Southwestern Illinois College in 2020.

McCaslin fills a vacancy created when Officer Jake Freeman was hired by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department earlier this year.

Miller will fill the vacancy left by Chief Stefan Neece, when Neece retires in June. Greenville Police Sergeant Bryan Waugh has been appointed the new chief of police, and will begin in that position on June 12.