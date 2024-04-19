Unit One Board Approves Part For Gym Air System

Hoping to get it done by graduation on May 11, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action Monday night to replace a compressor in the air conditioning system at the high school gymnasium.

The cost will be $5,865.

The new compressor will be placed on east side of the gym. During the meeting, it was learned the west side compressor went out that day, so the board is waiting on more information about that situation.

This school year, the school district began paying the Bond County Sheriff’s Department to have a deputy at the school at least once a week. The officers are working overtime.

The district originally was going to use money from the tort insurance fund to pay officers, but at this week’s meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman gave the board good news about that. Fayette County approved the district to use their one percent money, which will make it a wash.

Click below to hear more:

With teacher Sam Barber overseeing it, a give-back day will be held on Monday, April 22.

It was reported junior high students will remain on campus doing various tasks, while high school students will go to a couple of locations in the Mulberry Grove community to do cleanup work.

The board renewed the district’s membership in the Illinois Elementary School Association for 2024-25. Principal Adam Haston said the costs to belong decreased slightly.

Board meeting dates for 2024-25 were approved. Scheduled meetings are July 15, August 12, September 16, October 21, November 12, December 16, and in 2025, January 21, February 18, March 17, April 14, May 19, and June 16.