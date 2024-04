The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on personnel items during its April meeting.

The resignation of Matt Elam was accepted, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year. He has been the Mulberry Grove High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for 17 years.

The board accepted the retirement of Ruth Stone as a bus driver, effective September 20.

Also approved was a request from a student for early graduation.