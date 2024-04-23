Unit Two April Personnel Items

At the conclusion of its April meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved motions pertaining to personnel.

Taryn Markezich was hired as a guidance counselor at the high school for the 2024-25 school year. She will work in that position for 180 days.

Samantha Leidel was hired as a Language Arts/Social Sciences teacher at Greenville Junior High for next school year.

Chad Nelson was given a three-year contract as an administrator/athletic director at the high school. It is for the next three school terms.

A contract for Kelley Hopwood to continue to serve as Pre-Kindergarten director for the next two school years was approved.

The board hired Kayleen Kampwerth as Pre-school for All Expansion teacher with the PreK program at Pocahontas School, and Logan Niehhaus as a Pre-school For All Expansion teacher at the Early Childhood Center. Both will start the 2024-25 school year.

The resignation of Alexandria Kollack as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School was accepted.

Leaves of absence were granted to Mary Ashley Kruep and Joseph Pruett.