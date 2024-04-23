Unit Two April Personnel Items

By
WGEL
-

At the conclusion of its April meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved motions pertaining to personnel.

Taryn Markezich was hired as a guidance counselor at the high school for the 2024-25 school year. She will work in that position for 180 days.

Samantha Leidel was hired as a Language Arts/Social Sciences teacher at Greenville Junior High  for next school year.

Chad Nelson was given a three-year contract  as an administrator/athletic director at the high school. It is for the next three school terms.

A contract for Kelley Hopwood to continue to serve as Pre-Kindergarten director for the next two school years was approved.

The board hired Kayleen Kampwerth as Pre-school for All Expansion teacher with the PreK program at Pocahontas School, and Logan Niehhaus as a Pre-school For All Expansion teacher at the Early Childhood Center. Both will start the 2024-25 school year.

The resignation of Alexandria Kollack as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School was accepted.

Leaves of absence were granted to Mary Ashley Kruep and Joseph Pruett.

Previous articleFriends of Library Eclipse Events Recap
Next articleGive Back Day By Mulberry Grove Students

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR