Unit Two Roof Projects Underway

Those recently passing by the buildings of Greenville Junior High School and Greenville High School may have noticed persons on the roofs.

Both are major projects for the Bond County Community Unit 2 school district.

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL the projects the projects cost about $2 million and was part of the district’s long term plan. He said the high school sustained some storm damage last year and they patched it, knowing they were going to begin this project this year. Olson said the work is going on while students are in the building, but not while they’re testing. He expects it to be wrapped in a couple of weeks.

The superintendent talked about paying for the work, noting they were approved by the Illinois State Board of Education as health-life-safety projects. There were some existing balances in those funds over the years and some other funds are coming from the penny sales tax money. No debt was issued for the projects.

Superintendent Olson said the board will discuss paving projects at its meeting next week.