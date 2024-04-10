Unit Two Students Receive IPA Honors

The annual Illinois Principals Association Kaskaskia Region student recognition breakfast was held recently at Greenville University.

Four Bond County Unit 2 students were honored by their principals.

They are Wyatt Garmon from Greenville Elementary School, Bentlie Siebert from Pocahontas School, Grady Hessenauer from Greenville Junior High School, and Jacob Sperandio from Unit 2 High School.

The event recognizes one student from each school in the region for outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom. Students were introduced individually in front of the audience and presented certificates.

Unit 2 Principals attending the breakfast were Chad Nelson from Pocahontas School, Eric Swingler from Greenville Elementary School, Gary Brauns from Greenville Junior High School, and Kara Harris, principal, and David Weller, assistant principal, from the high school.

The Kaskaskia Region includes schools in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Marion, and Montgomery counties. The Illinois Principals Association is a professional organization of building and district-level school administrators.