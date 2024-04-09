Vehicle Fire Near Pocahontas Monday

A mini-van was a total loss after it caught fire late Monday morning along Interstate 70, near Pocahontas.

The driver of the van told Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District firefighters the engine was cutting out and he began to smell gasoline, so he took the westbound exit at Pocahontas and stopped on the ramp.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Assistant Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL, eventually smoke started coming from the engine, and by the time firemen arrived, the front of the van was fully involved in flames.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters, but the van was a total loss. There were no injuries.

The alarm was received at 11 a.m. Lindley said firefighters were on the scene approximately 45 minutes.