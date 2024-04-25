WGEL Recognized By VFW Post #1377

Bond County Memorial VFW Post #1377 recently recognized WGEL Radio for news coverage and support of the local post and its activities.

VFW Post 1377 continues to make improvements to its grounds and hosts several fundraisers each year to support its growth and the community.

Post Commander Kent Maples and Quarter Master Mike Clark present John Kennedy with the certificate at their monthly meeting in April.

Veterans and those wishing to help should contact the VFW at 618 664 1615 to find out more about how to get involved.

And thank you to our local VFW for recognizing WGEL.