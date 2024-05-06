A “Thank You” From the BCCU2 Post Prom Committee

We want to give a HUGE thank you to all the community businesses, restaurants, organizations, and families that have supported post-prom this year. Your donations have been very generous in creating a fun and safe event for our students.
The following is a list of all the donors for the 2024 BCCU2 Post-Prom Party:
Bond County Law Enforcement
Bond County Shopper
Capri IGA
Dave’s Greenlight Auto Sales
Donnewald Distributing
Family Eye Care
First Christian Church
Funderburk’s
Greenville Vet Clinic
HSHS
Double J Doggie Play n’ Stay
JR’s Collision
Kahuna’s
Greenville Family Dentistry-Matthew McCullough, DMD
Orpheum Theater Hillsboro
RP Lumber
Thacker Insurance
VFW Post 1377
West & Co
Z-1 Automotive
Scooters
Southwestern Electric
Walker Photography
WGEL
Anthony Supply
Dairy Queen
Bart & Carmen Caldieraro
Amethyst Cakes
Sugar Shop Cakery
Greenville University
Bradford National Bank
Dr. Harold Bristow
Colleen Camp
Donnellson Lodge #255
Gordon Masonic Lodge #473
Baum Family
Farmland Auto Glass
Uppercuts
JoMama’s
Pub 36
Andi & Aundi Mergner
KEGAR Bounce
Bond Co. Shrine Club
Chad & Rebecca Waters
St. Lawrence Church
Kara Edwards
Taylor Weiss
Collective Closet
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
EXCEL
Buchheit
Munchezz
Josephine’s Pizza
Holiday World
Schaufelberger Law Office
Dawn & Matt McCullough
Kara Harris-The Hangar & Pullin Pork
Bond County Realtors
Fred’s Greenhouse
Scott’s Processing
Greenville Advocate
Steve Schmitt
Wendy Powell
Alstat Family
Gateway Grizzlies
Mudslide
Karen Waugh
Creekstone Kettle Works
Steve and Beth Maneikis
Sue Schaufelberger
CC Food Mart
Shimoji
Tyler & Heather Mueller
Haller Farms
Peppler Family
Campbell Family
Unterbrink Construction (Bruce)
Jennifer & Jeff Rehkemper
Pie Junkie
Stanley Champ
Bailey Real Estate
Mike & Diane Bingham
Huddle House
Freckled Press
Evergreen
Joel Lewis