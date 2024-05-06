A “Thank You” From the BCCU2 Post Prom Committee

We want to give a HUGE thank you to all the community businesses, restaurants, organizations, and families that have supported post-prom this year. Your donations have been very generous in creating a fun and safe event for our students.

The following is a list of all the donors for the 2024 BCCU2 Post-Prom Party:

Bond County Law Enforcement

Bond County Shopper

Capri IGA

Dave’s Greenlight Auto Sales

Donnewald Distributing

Family Eye Care

First Christian Church

Funderburk’s

Greenville Vet Clinic

HSHS

Double J Doggie Play n’ Stay

JR’s Collision

Kahuna’s

Greenville Family Dentistry-Matthew McCullough, DMD

Orpheum Theater Hillsboro

RP Lumber

Thacker Insurance

VFW Post 1377

West & Co

Z-1 Automotive

Scooters

Southwestern Electric

Walker Photography

WGEL

Anthony Supply

Dairy Queen

Bart & Carmen Caldieraro

Amethyst Cakes

Sugar Shop Cakery

Greenville University

Bradford National Bank

Dr. Harold Bristow

Colleen Camp

Donnellson Lodge #255

Gordon Masonic Lodge #473

Baum Family

Farmland Auto Glass

Uppercuts

JoMama’s

Pub 36

Andi & Aundi Mergner

KEGAR Bounce

Bond Co. Shrine Club

Chad & Rebecca Waters

St. Lawrence Church

Kara Edwards

Taylor Weiss

Collective Closet

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

EXCEL

Buchheit

Munchezz

Josephine’s Pizza

Holiday World

Schaufelberger Law Office

Dawn & Matt McCullough

Kara Harris-The Hangar & Pullin Pork

Bond County Realtors

Fred’s Greenhouse

Scott’s Processing

Greenville Advocate

Steve Schmitt

Wendy Powell

Alstat Family

Gateway Grizzlies

Mudslide

Karen Waugh

Creekstone Kettle Works

Steve and Beth Maneikis

Sue Schaufelberger

CC Food Mart

Shimoji

Tyler & Heather Mueller

Haller Farms

Peppler Family

Campbell Family

Unterbrink Construction (Bruce)

Jennifer & Jeff Rehkemper

Pie Junkie

Stanley Champ

Bailey Real Estate

Mike & Diane Bingham

Huddle House

Freckled Press

Evergreen

Joel Lewis