Acting Highway Engineer Appointed

An acting engineer for the Bond County Highway Department has been named.

Holding an emergency meeting late Thursday afternoon, the Bond County Board appointed Stacey Weiss as acting highway engineer. She has been with the department as an administrative assistant.

The board’s motion to take the action was approved on a 5-0 vote.

It was announced at the board’s May 21 meeting that Jeremy Pestle had resigned as the Bond County Highway Engineer. The situation was discussed at that May 21 meeting, and Weiss spent some time in closed session with the board.

Eventually, the county will have to hire a permanent highway engineer.