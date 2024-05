Sunday night provided to be an active one for weather. Severe storms moved into our listening area just before 6 PM. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for various parts of our listening area and beyond. The weather system seemed to pick up steam as it passed through and the National Weather Service began issuing tornado warnings just before 7 PM. All or parts of Bond, Clinton, and Fayette Counties were under one or more tornado warnings, which ended by 8 PM.