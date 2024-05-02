AFHM Spring Fling Saturday

The American Farm Heritage grounds, on the south edge of Greenville, will be a happening place Saturday as the annual Spring Fling Festival is held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featured at the Fling will be another Smok’n On The Farm BBQ Competition. It will include a “people’s choice” sampling opportunity. Armbands for the sampling cost $15.

A flea market and swap meet will be set up.

General admission is free.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at the Lil’ Red Barn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can see the Lil’ Red Barn Museum, tractor building, Hill’s Fort replica and the Armed Forces Museum.

Train rides, at $4 per person, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information go online to AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.