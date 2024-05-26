AMVETS Award Scholarships

AMVETS Post 140 recently awarded scholarships to students at Bond County high schools.

The $500 scholarships were presented based on grade point average, an essay the student wrote about their future studies and goals, and having a family member serving or who served in the U.S. military.

At Greenville High School, Sidney Griffin was the recipient. Her father, Rob, served in Desert Storm during the Gulf War.

Shawnee Tedrick received the scholarship at Mulberry Grove High School. Her great grandfather served in Germany with the United States Army.

Sidney and Shawnee both want to be elementary school teachers.