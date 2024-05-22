Back To The Farm Cookout Friday

A cookout to benefit the Back To The Farm Program will be held Friday, featuring the cooking of Wes and Friends.

Beth Marcoot, of Marcoot Jersey Creamery, said the Creamery created a non-profit called “Back to the Farm,” which came out of seeing the need for more agricultural education and agricultural experiences. She said their goal is to create positive agricultural educational experiences in a hands-on environment. They had a vet camp last year with local doctor Lynette Hemker. Attending kids received stethoscopes and got to listen to the animals hearts and lungs.

You can help Back To The Farm by attending Friday’s fundraising cookout at the Thrift Shop parking lot Friday, May 24, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Wes’s usual fare will be available along with sides, drinks, possible Marcoot cheese, and definitely Marcoot ice cream.

Beth said two vet camps will be held in July , for the age groups seven to 12 and 13 to 18. Part of the on-farm experience will also be what is called the Big Cheese Safari.

You can call Marcoot Jersey Creamery at 664-1110.