Beckham Hired New Pocahontas Principal

When Chad Nelson was hired the new athletic director at Greenville High School last month, that left a vacancy in the Pocahontas School principal’s position.

That vacancy was filled by the Bond County Unit 2 school board at a special meeting Monday evening.

Andrew Beckham will begin his time as Pocahontas School principal on July 1 for the in the2024-2025 school year.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said, “With a wealth of experience in educational leadership and a commitment to fostering excellence, Mr. Beckham is poised to lead Pocahontas School into the future.”

Beckham was a classroom teacher and coach at Mulberry Grove Unit 1 before going into educational administration. He served as principal at Ramsey Elementary School, and has been an alternative principal and instructional coach for the Regional Office of Education Number 3.

Beckham said he aims to build upon the Pocahontas School’s strong foundation and work collaboratively with students, parents, staff and community stakeholders to ensure every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for lifelong success.

Beckham lives in the Pocahontas area with his wife and children.

In other personnel action, the board hired James Bryant as the Pocahontas School physical education teacher for the next school year. He fills the position being vacated by the resignation of Quinn Hammann.

Bryant is graduating from Greenville University this month.