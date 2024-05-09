Bond County Tax Bills Not Far Away

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp has provided WGEL with an update about property tax bills for 2024.

She said the county is way ahead of schedule and she hopes tax statements will be out by the middle of June.

According to Treasurer Camp, she is looking at a first installment payment deadline of somewhere near the end of July, and a second installment date near the end of September.

Tax bills were sent out later than usual last year, leading to the second installment deadline being January 30, 2024..