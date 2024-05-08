Burlingame New President In Mulberry Grove

An acting president was appointed Monday night at the start of the Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting.

Mike Burlingame was approved by the five trustees, including himself, to be acting president. He was administered the oath of office by Village Clerk Diane Siebert.

The position was vacant after the resignation of Cherie Henson.

In her April 24th letter, Henson stated, “I am submitting my resignation as president of the village of Mulberry Grove. It has been an honor to serve in this position.”

Henson was a trustee on the board when she was appointed village president in August of 2019 . She was elected to the position in 2021.

Burlingame was appointed a village trustee in May of 2019, won a two-year term in 2021 and was re-elected in 2023.

Village Attorney Jeff Mollet explained to the board that while serving as acting president, Burlingame will continue to be a trustee and vote as one. He will not be able to cast a vote as acting president to break a tie vote.

A four-year term for village president will be on the spring 2025 ballot.