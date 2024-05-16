City Buys Two More Buildings

After Tuesday night’s council meeting, the City of Greenville now owns all of the property along North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

That is where a downtown plaza is to be created.

The recent purchases are buildings at 215 and 219 North Second Street. They are being bought from Jane and Breck Nelson for $256,000.

The 215 location is the former Fusion Dance building. With plans to demolish the building for the plaza, the council approved a motion to have an asbestos inspection conducted.

The building at 219 North Second was originally a gas station and has been used for many business purposes since then. Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL there are no plans at this time to tear down that building.

According to Hollenkamp, the purchase price for the buildings will be paid with money from the land development fund.

Last month, the council approved work for two businesses in the proposed plaza area. When the FP Joy and Bond County Office Annex building were demolished, outside walls at the Collective Closer and Mario’s Pizza were exposed.

The city has committed to making improvements. A change order was approved for Schafer Excavating to add Dryvit to the exposed wall of Collective Closet. The work will cost $18,242.

The city manager said adding Dryvit will match the Mario’s building and be more appealing to the plaza. The original plan was to paint the Collective Closet wall.

Work will also occur at Mario’s Pizza. The council has approved a proposal for Shafer Excavating to build a foundation and wall to the roof line to stabilize the exposed wall. That cost will be $187,300. Hollenkamp said the city will cover that cost with money from the general fund or TIF.