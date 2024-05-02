City Electronics Recycling Event Saturday

The City of Greenville is once again sponsoring an Electronics Recycling event on Saturday, May 4 at the Public Works Facility, 1307 South Fourth Street.

Greenville residents can take their electronics to the site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They should enter the gate at the facility and proceed to the secure drop-off site. City employees will assist in removing electronics from vehicles.

Go to GreenvilleIllinois.com to see the list of items that will and will not be accepted.

All electronics will be disposed of in a secure and environmentally- responsible manner, after the items are de-manufactured and sorted. All hard drives are sent through a physical data destruction process to ensure data security.

There will not be a charge for televisions and monitors that are not flat screen, LED, or LCD.