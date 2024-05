The Coffeen Fire Department has been awarded a few grants recently.

One grant, from Harbor Freight, in the amount of $500 will be used for small equipment.

There was an $8,500 grant from TC Energy, which officials say will be used for hose drying equipment, storage and gear lockers.

A third grant provided approximately $2,500 worth of drinking water from Anheuser Busch. Officials say that gift will enable the department to spend that funding elsewhere.