Council Approves Funding For Lu-Bob’s Renovations

The Greenville City Council met Tuesday night and approved requests for funding to help pay for improvements at Lu-Bob’s Restaurant in the city.

A motion to provide the business a $45,000 revolving loan was passed. The money is to be used for new booths and kitchen upgrades.

In addition, the council approved a TIF/Business District agreement in the amount of $36,629 to be used for an air conditioning unit in the kitchen, and flooring and paint for the dining room.

It was reported the entire cost for the desired upgrades to the restaurant is around $98,500.

Lu-Bob’s is located just north of the intersection of Interstate 70 and Illinois Rt. 127. It has been operated by the Funderburk family since 1989. That is when Bob Funderburk and his sister, Helen Anderson, purchased it.

The restaurant is now owned by Bob’s six children.

In another business matter, the council approved a conditional use permit to Sam Ramadon to operate a tobacco and vape store in a commercial neighborhood zone. It will be located at 1500 South Illinois Rt. 127, the former site of Jumpin Jimmy’s.

Original plans also indicated there will be a restaurant in part of the building.