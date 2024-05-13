Council Meeting Tuesday Night

The Greenville City Council will hold its May meeting Tuesday, May 14 at the municipal building.

A public hearing on the annual appropriation ordinance will start at 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting will follow.

On the agenda is consideration of a sales contract with Jane and Breck Nelson for the purchase of buildings at 215 and 219 North Second Street, and consideration of demolishing the building at 215 North Second, the former location of Fusion Dance.

The council will also decide on a revolving loan and TIF/business district agreement for Lu-Bob’s Restaurant. Renovations and Improvements are planned at the business.

Council members will be asked to consider giving the mayor authority to sign documents for the purchase of real estate, sale of city-owned property, and liens associated with the revolving loan and TIF programs.

Residents can attend the meeting in person, or it can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.