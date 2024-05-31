Council To Proceed With Building Mario’s Wall

In April, the Greenville City Council unanimously passed a motion to build a wall on the west side of the Mario’s building in downtown Greenville.

The motion was to build a foundation and wall to the roof line to stabilize the exposed wall, at a cost of $187,300, with conditions.

Tuesday evening, the city council held a brief special meeting regarding the project.

The first action was to rescind the original motion which included the words “with conditions.”

A new motion was quickly passed, to build the wall adjacent to the Mario’s business, but eliminate “with conditions.”

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the city wasn’t able to meet the conditions initially set, so they’re deleting that language.

Click below to hear her comment:

The city manager said the council has committed to building the wall, but no agreement could be reached on conditions that were requested by the city. Those conditions were discussed in executive session by council members and have not been publicly released.

The Mario’s west wall became exposed when the city had the adjoining F.P. Joy building demolished for the creation of a downtown plaza on North Second Street.

Hollenkamp said work on the wall is to begin no more than 30 days from now. The project also includes the installation of drain tile and applying Dryvit exterior covering to west walls of the Mario’s buildings.