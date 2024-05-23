County Highway Engineer Resigns

Bond County is looking for a new highway engineer.

At the conclusion of Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting, following an executive session, it was announced that Jeremy Pestle had resigned from the position, with this past Monday being his final day.

Board Chairman Butch Myers announced there is a vacancy in the highway position, but nothing was said about what occurs next.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL the board will probably name an acting engineer until a full-time one can be secured.

Pestle was hired by Bond County in April of 2014 as the county highway engineer.

When the topic of a tornado siren at Governor Bond Lake was brought up, Myers reported Jeff Ketten, Greenville code enforcement officer and building inspector, told him the city had decided to pay the entire cost for a new siren. The city originally asked the county if it would be willing to pay half of the cost, and county officials were looking at where to get money for it.

The county board appointed Jeremy Brown as a trustee on the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District Board. He has a three-year term.

Bond County Fourth Fest was given permission to use the courthouse lawn during the event on July 5 and 6.