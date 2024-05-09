Downtown Buildings Demolished In Mulberry Grove

The landscape of the Mulberry Grove downtown area changed dramatically recently with the demolition of three buildings.

They were at 101 West Wall Street, and 103 and 109 Maple Street, at the northwest corner of that intersection.

The buildings were owned by the village. Mulberry Grove officials reported the deteriorated structures were dangerous and unsafe.

At the same time, the village purchased a trailer on adjoining property for $500 and tore it down.

At the Mulberry Grove Village Board’s meeting Monday night, a bill was approved from the landfill company which hauled all of the debris away. It totaled $40,945.

At this time, there are no definite plans what the village will do with the vacant downtown sites.