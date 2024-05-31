Eden’s Glory Hosts Successful President’s Freedom Dinner Fundraiser

Eden’s Glory, an organization committed to providing restorative care for survivors of human trafficking, recently hosted an elegant fundraiser event, the President’s Freedom Dinner, at the residence of their Board President. The exclusive evening welcomed 20 guests who gathered to support the organization’s mission, celebrate the progress made in the fight against human trafficking, and to learn about current and upcoming growth opportunities.

The President’s Freedom Dinner featured a gourmet multi-course meal crafted by renowned Chef Pat Clements. The culinary experience was complemented by a delicious cheesecake, provided by Cathy Gilomen of It’s A Piece of Cake.

A highlight of the night was the guest speaker and artist, Kurt Caddy. Caddy captivated the audience with a live demonstration of Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery using gold. This ancient technique symbolizes the beauty of restoration and healing, mirroring the transformative journey of the survivors Eden’s Glory supports.

“The President’s Freedom Dinner was a profound experience, bringing together compassionate individuals who share a commitment to our cause,” said Board President Nicholas Martin. “We are grateful for the generosity and support from the Eden’s Glory community, which enables us to continue providing critical services to those in need.”

Eden’s Glory continues to offer comprehensive care, including housing, trauma-informed therapy, and life skills training, to help survivors reclaim their lives and achieve lasting freedom. For more information about Eden’s Glory and ways to support their mission, visit edensglory.org.

About Eden’s Glory:

Eden’s Glory is a non-profit organization with offices in Greenville, Illinois, dedicated to restoring the lives of human trafficking survivors. Through a holistic, faith-based approach, Eden’s Glory provides a safe and nurturing environment where survivors can heal, grow, and rediscover their worth and purpose. Eden’s Glory’s approach is 4-fold: training and educating, consulting with future residential programs, 2-year residential home for adult survivors, and Foster Kairos: outpatient counseling for minors and trauma education for guardians.